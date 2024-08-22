Benitez: ‘Bacolod now ready to release salary hike'

The City Government of Bacolod is now ready to release the salary increase for the city employees this month, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said on Wednesday, August 21.

Benitez said the City Council already approved the appropriation ordinance adopting and authorizing the implementation of the first tranche of the modified salary schedule for local government personnel under Executive Order No. 64, series of 2024.

They approved a total of P14 million for the first tranche of the implementation of the salary increase based on the executive order issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“The effectivity of the salary increase is upon passing of the City Council, which is August 15, 2024,” Benitez said.

He said that they have to follow the guidelines for the release of the salary increase.

“As soon as all the guidelines are in order, the release will happen soon,” he added.

The mayor noted that only the regular employees and the city officials will be covered by the salary increase, and it’s not retroactive.

Under EO 64, which was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on August 2, 2024, the updated salary schedule applies to all civilian government personnel in the executive, legislative, and judicial branches; constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices including government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and local government units.

Marcos announced a salary increase for government employees during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22./MAP