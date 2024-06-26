Benitez: 'Bacolod will implement forced eviction in Manokan Country on July 5'

" Bacolod City will implement the forced eviction in Manokan Country if they refuse (tenants) to transfer on July 5."

This was stressed by Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Tuesday, June 25, after the majority of the tenants of the Manokan Country failed to show an interest in transferring to their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City for the construction of the Monakan Country building.

Benitez said that there would be no extension for the transfer of the vendors.

" There will be a closure order and that order will be executed. None of them have signified that they would like to transfer," he said.

He added that the temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City will be offered to other individuals who are willing to do business in the area.

The mayor noted that the tenants were given until June 20 to decide to transfer and it lapsed already.

On June 4, CLO served the notice to vacate to 26 tenants. They were given until July 5 to vacate their stalls and occupy their temporary space at the terminal hub of SM City for the construction of the Monakan Country building.

Of 26 tenants, two of the tenants refused to receive the demand letter or notice to vacate.

" There are certain policies and directions that we would like to follow and we will stick to it and enforce it to the extent that the law provides," Benitez said.

He said the Manokan Country is one of those destinations that they would like to preserve.

" So we are now enhancing the Manokan Country and there's also a suggestion if we can have multiple Manokan Country sites considering the popularity of the chicken inasal and we want also to ensure that the proper development is in place to enhance and upgrade the facilities in Manokan Country," he added.

Atty. Jose Max Ortiz, legal counsel of Manokan Vendors Association, also earlier questioned the notice to vacate issued by the City Legal Office (CLO) to the vendors on June 3, 2024, and the Notice of Willingness to Transfer to the site provided by SM Prime Holdings issued on June 14.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr. said Ortiz should state the individual names of his clients since the city has no contract with the Manokan Vendors Association.

" It's an individual lease of their stalls and it's not an association," he said./MAP