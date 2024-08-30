Benitez commits to serve Bacolodnons until his term ends

Since the start of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos. Jr.’s administration, Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez had already been offered to be part of the cabinet, but because of his sworn commitment to Bacolodnons to serve them as mayor until his term ends in 2025, he begged off, Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, said on Thursday, August 29.

Distrito said that if the news about the soon-to-be vacant Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) post is offered to him, for sure Mayor Albee will take into consideration all factors before making a decision.

“If ever, his decision will be anchored based on what will be best for the City of Bacolod, and the Bacolodnons,” he said.

This was after Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson earlier said that Benitez could be appointed as secretary of DILG since Secretary Benjamin Abalos is bent on running for the Senate.

Benitez earlier said that one of his options for the 2025 elections is to get an appointment in the national government. /MAP