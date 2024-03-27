Benitez considers 5 options for 2025 elections

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesperson of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, said that the local chief executive is considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accept the offer to become a cabinet secretary, and take a rest in politics, he said.

"The mayor is not ‘Kapit Tuko sa Pwesto’ and in fact, he had done that when he ended his three-term (office as) congressman in Third District in Negros Occidental," he said.

The mayor earlier told the media that he will seek re-election in the coming 2025 elections under the banner of Team Asenso.

Distrito said the mayor only answered the questions of the media, but for now, there's no final decision yet for his plan for the 2025 elections.

"Election is still far from his mind. At this point, the filing of candidacy is in October," he said.

For the reports that Benitez is not on good terms with Gasataya, he added that the solon is a good ally of the mayor.

"He will always adhere to what Mayor Albee’s preference first, but the mayor also made a statement that the position of congressman will always be Gasataya to decide, based on their discussion," Distrito said.

For his part, Distrito, village chief of Barangay Singcang-Airport and a former councilor, also considered the possibility of running again as councilor or barangay captain, but it will depend on the decision of the mayor.*