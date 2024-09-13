Benitez denies Team Aseno naming 2 candidates for councilor

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez denied the report that two of the candidates for the available slots for councilor of Team Asenso were already named.

“There’s no truth and no endorsement from me,” Benitez said.

This was after one of the barangay kagawads in Barangay Handumanan, a supporter of Abang Lingkod Representative Stephen Paduano, revealed and posted on social media that Barangay Vista Alegre Captain Jose Maria Leandro Norberto De Leon and Barangay 34 Captain Teodoro Yulo will be named winners on the scheduled convention of Team Asenso on September 15.

“I Leave it up to Asenso leaders to decide,” Benitez said.

The Team Asenso led by Benitez will hold a convention on September 15 to finalize their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said they will announce their complete lineup before the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) on October 8, 2024.

He said two of the councilors are already on their third and last terms so they need to pick two candidates to occupy their posts.

Of 12 councilors, Councilors Renecito Novero and Cindy Rojas are on their third and last terms.

Other incumbent councilors include Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Claudio Puentevella, Psyche Marie Sy, Em Ang, Simple Distrito, Israel Salanga, Jason Villarosa, and Vladimir Gonzalez who are expected to seek reelection.

Team Asenso earlier released the names of the six candidates to fill in the two slots for councilor to complete their line-up.

These candidates include De Leon, Yulo, former councilor Homer Bais, Barangay 26 Captain Jhun Marby Orola, Barangay 40 Captain Elmer Villanueva, and businessman Rico Fernando Villafuerte.

Benitez said that it will be participated by at least 27, 000 Asenso leaders in the 61 barangays.

He said it’s a secret balloting and only family leaders can vote. /MAP.