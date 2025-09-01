Benitez: DPWH chief’s exit long overdue

“HIS stepping down now is long overdue. It is something that should have happened a long time ago.”

This was the reaction of Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted the resignation of outgoing Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

Marcos appointed Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon as the new DPWH secretary.

“I called for Sec. Bonoan to take a leave of absence early on, and when anomalous and ghost flood control projects came out, I was one of those who demanded his resignation,” Benitez said in a statement Monday, September 1, 2025.

Benitez said the appointment of Dizon to head the DPWH is a welcome and necessary development that allows the President to clean house at the agency.

“When we repeatedly raised the need for Sec. Bonoan to step down, it was precisely to pave the way for new leadership with the competence and credibility to immediately confront the deep-seated systemic issues hounding the agency, especially corruption,” Benitez added.

The lawmaker said Dizon, not being part of the traditional DPWH structure, may be able to examine its issues from a different perspective.

“His track record in quickly addressing the problems in the DOTR gives us confidence that he can restore integrity, transparency, and efficiency to one of the government’s most critical departments,” Benitez said.

Benitez earlier called on Bonoan to resign amid the flood control project controversy.

This came after Marcos inspected the Bulacan flood control project and revealed that a project marked as completed by the DPWH had yet to be constructed.

Benitez said the principle of command responsibility demands that the secretary step down.

“If something as basic as this has been overlooked, who knows how many more critical projects are in a similar state,” Benitez said.

Marcos on Monday said he accepted Bonoan’s resignation after the latter invoked command responsibility, noting that the flood control controversies happened under his watch.

He said he tapped Dizon to head the DPWH after his performance as transportation secretary, citing his reforms and familiarity with infrastructure projects. (MAP)