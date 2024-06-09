Benitez endorses Car Free Sunday ordinance to SP

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez said he has endorsed to the Sangguniang Panlungsod the Car Free Sunday Ordinance.

" I hope the SP will approve the Ordinance so that it will be permanent," Benitez said.

Benitez personally walked along Lacson Street on the first Sunday, June 9 during the Car Free Sunday. He said he received good feedback and many others from all walks of life joined the event.

" We want everybody to be healthy by walking and other exercises as recommended by the doctors," Benitez said.

There will be four Sundays for the dry run of Car Free Sunday. From 5:00A.M to 8:00A.M. along Lacson street.

Benitez said garbage collection along Lacson Street will be adjusted as he observed that it was disrupted last Sunday because garbage trucks were not able to enter Lacson Street.

Car Free Sunday is also Bacolod's way of giving importance to the environment month this June.

Proclamation No. 237 establishes June as Philippine Environment Month. The proclamation aims to increase environmental awareness and promote active involvement in protecting and developing the environment in the Philippines. (TDE)