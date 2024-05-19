Benitez eyeing BJMP facility transfer in Brgy Granada

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo "Albee" Benitez is eyeing the transfer of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) facility to the city's newly acquired property in Barangay Granada.

Benitez said that the plan came after he made a surprise visit recently to the BJMP Male Dormitory in Brgy. Singcang-Airport to check the condition of the jail.

He lamented the worsening condition of the persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in the jail, which is already overcrowded with almost 700 prisoners for a supposed 300-capacity jail.

Aside from being overcrowded, the PDLs also had to endure the scorching heat, especially during this time of El Nino, he said.

Jail personnel also explained that aside from having a very small building, the property belongs to the Bacolod City Police Office and BJMP is just borrowing it from the police. They are asking if they can transfer to a bigger location.

“PDLs are humans also that deserve humane treatment and should be entitled to a livable condition. They are still innocent individuals until they are finally convicted. But their present state is so degrading and pitiful,” Benitez said.

Benitez is eyeing to allot one hectare for the said facility, which will also give inmates enough space for gardening and other livelihood activities inside the new facility.*