Benitez eyes other cities to join MassKara street, arena dance competition in 2025

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now planning to entice other cities to join next year's MassKaraFestival street dance and arena competition.

Benitez said yesterday they already discussed for the possible participation of other cities for next year's celebration.

" We will expand the participants and it will no longer be exclusive to our barangays here because it's now tougher and tougher (competition) the performances of the barangays," he said.

He added that when it comes to that level, it also requires resources.

The mayor noted that they will propose to the festival organizer to have an open category.

" Who knows, maybe we can also invite the international cities who are interested to participate," Benitez said.

He said currently, some countries like Korea and Brazil already signified their interest in joining the city's festival.

" It's just a proposal to elevate the street and arena dance competition," he added.

On Sunday, October 27, Barangay Granada again bagged the championship title of the 45th MassKaraFestival Street dance and arena competition, besting six other barangay participants at Pagla-um Sports Complex in Bacolod City.

They won a P1 million prize and swept all the special awards.

Barangay Bata secured the 1st Runner-Up position, earning a prize of 500,000 pesos, while Barangay 12 bagged a P300,000 prize.

This is Granada’s second grand slam win, solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in the annual festival, with previous titles won from 2014-2016 and from 2022 to this year.

Benitez said the concept of the MassKara Festival is not just to entice the local visitors to come to Bacolod and to create economic benefits in the business establishments.

" We want also international visitors to come like the international events that bring in all of the different international visitors," he said.

He added they are hopeful that next year, the city's coliseum is ready to be used for the festival activities./MAP.