Benitez eyes P500-M for floodgates, pumping stations for Bacolod

BACOLOD City Mayor and congressman-elect Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now eyeing P500 million in funds from the National Government for the construction of floodgates and pumping stations in the city.

"To address the flood problems in Bacolod City, the flood gates and pumping stations must be created," Benitez said.

He said they are eyeing to put up five floodgates in the major rivers in the city.

The five major rivers include the Banago River, Mandalagan River, Lupit River, Magsungay River, and Sum-ag River.

Of five proposed floodgates, the National Government has already approved P300 million for the construction of three floodgates for the major rivers in Bacolod City.

The three rivers include the Mandalagan River, Lupit River, and Magsungay River.

Benitez said a floodgate is a control or barrier for shutting out or releasing the flow of water.

"Flood is a major issue and it's not just affecting Bacolod, but it's affecting the whole world. The climate change that is happening around the world is now affecting us," Benitez said.

He added the floodgates project will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways and they will wait for an additional P200 million budget for the two remaining major rivers. (MAP)