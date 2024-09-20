Benitez eyes to increase financial aid to 7 barangays in MassKara dance competition

" We were more on quality rather than quantity."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after only seven barangays were qualified to join in this year’s edition of the MassKara Festival street and arena dance competition.

In the 2023 MassKara Festival, a total of 10 barangays joined the street and arena dance competition, but most of them failed to liquidate their expenses.

Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc. and Festival Director for Cultural and Accredited Events earlier announced the seven barangays that will compete in street and arena dance competitions.

These are Barangays Granada, adjudged champion in the 2023 MassKara street and arena dance competition, Bata, 6, 12, 18, 21, and 35.

Benitez said it's a law that the participants should submit their liquidation report after the festival.

He said the city will provide P700,000 in assistance for each barangay and there's a possibility that they will give additional assistance to the qualified barangays.

" Since we have a budget for 10 barangays, maybe we can add the remaining budget to the seven qualified barangays," he added.

The mayor noted that once the barangay failed to liquidate the financial assistance, they couldn't join in next year's festival.

Cadagat said it was their original plan to get 10 barangays for the street and arena dance competition, but most of the barangays that joined in the 2023 festival, failed to comply with the deadline for the liquidation.

"They were given a chance or extension to liquidate, but still they failed to comply," he said.

He added at least 12 barangays submitted their interest to join the street and arena dance competition, but five of them failed to submit their liquidation report.

Cadagat noted that the MassKara Festival Street and Arena Dance champion will receive P1 million in cash prize.

The first runner-up will receive P500,000. P300,000 and P250,000 for second and third runners-up, respectively.

Cadagat disclosed that the street and arena dance competition will be held at the Paglaum Sports Complex.

The opening of the festival will be on October 12 until 27. /MAP.