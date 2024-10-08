Benitez eyes to increase public school teachers ECOLA

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is now planning to increase the public school teacher's emergency cost of living allowance (ECOLA) in the city.

Benitez said yesterday the public school teachers are receiving P2,000 ECOLA and he is proposing a 10 percent increase.

" It's my proposal to the City Council and it's up to them to approve," he said.

If the City Council approves it, he added the ECOLA's increase will be implemented next year.

The mayor noted it has been observed that most of the teachers were using their money for their activities in schools.

Bacolod City has a total of at least 6,000 public school teachers.

On October 5, 2024, Benitez attended the World Teachers’ Celebration at the SMX Convention Center, SM City Bacolod./MAP.