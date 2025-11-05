Benitez files bill to penalize online hate, harassment

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has filed House Bill 5750, or the proposed Emman Act, which seeks to penalize online hate and online harassment and provide additional protections against cyberlibel.

Benitez emphasized that freedom of speech is a constitutionally protected right under Article III, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution, which states that no law shall abridge the freedom of speech, of expression, or of the press.

“It is one of the tenets of our democracy—no individual shall be deprived of the right to freely express one’s ideas or opinions, which is crucial in keeping the powers of the State in check,” he said.

However, Benitez noted that while freedom of speech is fundamental, it is not absolute. “It also demands protection from those who misuse it as a shield to spread hate, harassment, and coercion for their own vitriolic and harmful ends,” he added.

“In today's digital age, the perceived anonymity and distance granted by the Internet further emboldens such individuals to engage in harmful behavior without fear of reprisal or accountability,” Benitez said.

He said this measure seeks to strengthen existing mechanisms intended to protect individuals from online hate and harassment.

“This shall be done through the provision of mandatory victim support mechanisms, education on the responsible use of digital spaces, the imposition of requirements digital platforms to provide mechanisms for redress and reporting, and the provision of additional penalties to would be violators,” he added.

Under Section 10 of the proposed law, any person, except minors, found guilty of committing the prohibited acts shall face fines ranging from P20,000 to P1 million, depending on the degree of violation.

Minors found engaging in such acts will be required to undergo counseling and education on the responsible use of digital spaces, as well as psychological support, with the assistance of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council and the Department of Health, in coordination with their parents, guardians, or schools. (MAP)