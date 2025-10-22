Benitez: Flooding not a problem government can solve alone

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said that flooding is not a problem the government can solve alone, but one that requires the collective will and participation of every Bacolodnon.

He made the statement during the Pre-Flood Summit held at the L’Fisher Hotel on October 20, 2025, which gathered national agencies, city departments, and civil society representatives to assess Bacolod City’s flooding situation and lay the groundwork for long-term solutions to be finalized in the forthcoming Flood Summit.

Also present were Undersecretary Charles Calima, members of the City Council, former Governor Lito Coscolluela, City Development Council members, Punong Barangays, civil society organizations, and the Anti-Baha Movement.

District Engineer Leah Jamero of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), along with representatives from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, City Engineer’s Office, City Planning and Development Office, Office of the Building Official, Bacolod Environment and Natural Resources Office, and the City Mayor’s Office, also attended.

Benitez said the Bacolod Flood Control Summit marks a major step in the collective effort to address one of the city’s most persistent challenges.

“This initiative brings together national agencies, local officials, the private sector, civil society, and experts to craft a long-term, data-driven flood mitigation plan for Bacolod,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed the need for a multi-sectoral, data-driven approach, saying flooding is not merely an environmental issue but also tied to governance, planning, and community participation.

“Flooding is a global crisis, and we must own the solution,” Benitez said, urging all sectors to act with urgency and unity.

During the discussions, stakeholders identified key issues contributing to flooding, including:

Siltation and sediment buildup in major rivers reducing water flow

Overgrown vegetation along riverbanks and within flood control structures

Encroachments and illegal structures within 3-meter easement zones, violating Presidential Decree 1067 (Water Code of the Philippines)

Informal settlements beneath bridges and along waterways blocking drainage systems

Weak enforcement of Republic Act 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) and local ordinances

Unregulated quarry operations contributing to soil erosion

Lack of updated river profiling and hydrological data

Absence of a unified Flood Control Master Plan integrating DPWH and local projects

Need for sustained information, education, and cleanup campaigns under RA 7160 (Local Government Code)

Benitez lauded the efforts of Mayor Greg Gasataya, the City Government, Benro, and barangay officials for initiating river and drainage clearing operations since July 1, in partnership with DPWH.

“Knowing the problem is one thing; doing something about it is another. This Pre-Flood Summit gives us a clear picture of what we face. The next step is to act decisively and together, guided by data, discipline, and the spirit of Bayanihan,” Benitez said. (MAP)