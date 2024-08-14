Benitez forms task force red zone

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has issued Executive Order (EO) No. 044 creating the Task Force Red Zone in the city.

Benitez, who signed the EO on Monday, August 12, said the City of Bacolod recognizes the importance of disaster preparedness and the need to mitigate the risk of fires, which pose a significant threat to public safety and property;

“It is imperative to identify and map out fire-prone areas or the red zone areas within the city to enhance the effectiveness of fire prevention, response, and mitigation strategies,” he said.

He added it has been observed that recent fire incidents have increased significantly this year compared to last year's data survey, indicating a worrying trend that necessitates immediate and focused intervention.

The mayor noted that the increase in fire incidents has resulted in substantial damage to residential, commercial, and public properties, causing financial losses and adversely affecting residents' livelihoods.

“The rising frequency of fire incidents underscores the urgent need for a systematic approach to identify fire-prone areas, assess risks, and implement effective fire prevention and mitigation strategies to safeguard the community,” Benitez said.

He said Bacolod City is committed to enhancing its disaster risk reduction and management capabilities by leveraging data-driven approaches and collaborative efforts among various stakeholders to prevent and respond to fire emergencies more effectively.

He added that there is a need to establish a dedicated task force that will focus on identifying, assessing, and mapping fire-prone areas/ red zone areas to protect the residents and properties of Bacolod City.

The task force will be led by Councilor Psyche Marie Sy as chairperson, City Fire Marshal Superintendent Jenny Mae C. Masip with its members the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), Office of the Building Official (OBO), Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa)-Prime Waters, Bacolod Housing Authority, City Planning, and Development Office, President of Liga ng mga Barangay, City Legal Office, Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC), City Health Office, Philippine Statistics Authority, City Assessor's Office, Philippine National Police, Amity Volunteer Fire Brigade, Chamber Volunteer Fire Brigade, and Department of Social Services and Development (DSWD).

The task force was tasked to identify and assess fire-prone areas/ red zone areas within the city through comprehensive data collection and analysis, including the type of ownership of the property whether it is government-owned, private property, or acquired by accretion.

They will develop a detailed fire-prone area map that highlights high-risk zones, including information on the number of households and other related data.

The task force will formulate recommendations for fire prevention and mitigation measures based on the identified fire-prone areas. Conduct public awareness campaigns and educational programs to inform residents about fire safety and prevention, and submit regular reports to the Office of the Mayor on the progress and findings of the Task Force.

As of August 12, Bacolod City has identified 280 red zones or fire-prone areas in various barangays. /MAP