Benitez-Gasataya- Puentevella tandem for 2025 elections in Bacolod

This was after Asenso Team led Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) for congressman for 2025 midterm elections at the Commission on Elections (Comelec)-Bacolod temporary office at the Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall while Congressman Greg Gasataya also filed a COC for mayor on Tuesday, October 8.

Asenso team vice mayor was incumbent Councilor Claudio Puentevella with their 22 aspirant councilors including incumbent Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Em Ang, Jason Villarosa, Vladimir Gonzalez, Israel Salanga, and Pao Sy.

It also includes former councilors Caesar Distrito, Dindo Ramos, Homer Bais, and Roberto Rojas.

Benitez said it took a while to announce their complete lineup.

He said this is a win-win solution situation for Bacolod City (for choosing Gasataya for mayor and Puetevella for vice mayor).

" As I' 've always mentioned, even when I started campaigning, It was bringing Bacolod to another level. Giving its goal and vision that we have established and created since the last two and half years," he said.

He added that seeing that vision, the city needs to reach something, and being a mayor may not be able to perform those tasks he've seen.

" That is why, I thought it would be better that if I can be closer to the national sets, closer to the people that can contribute more to the development of the city, then maybe, I should be in a different position," Benitez said.

The mayor noted that there are challenges in his current position.

" If there will be somebody that can continue the change that we have started. A somebody that we can trust, a somebody that can act on my behalf as if I never left then, the decision became very simple (the reason he will run for congressman)," Benitez said.

Benitez also assured his supporters not to worry because he is not leaving Bacolod City.

This will be the second time that Benitez and former mayor Evelio Leonardia, who filed his COC for a congressman on October 7, will fight again in elections.

Benitez said that he was prepared last 2022 elections and now he is more prepared for the 2025 elections.

Gasataya, whose term will end in 2025, also expressed his gratitude for the trust of Benitez for choosing him to be a candidate for mayor of the team.

" It's a big shoe to fill and the decision of the mayor is not easy," Gasataya said.

He said that the mayor would stay in Bacolod because he is only running in a different position, adding that he vowed to continue all the projects of the mayor for the people of Bacolod.

Puentevella also expressed his gratitude to the mayor for giving him a chance to run as vice mayor of the Asenso Team.

He said he did not expect that he would be chosen to run as vice mayor of the team./MAP.