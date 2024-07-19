Benitez hopes BBM will mention Bacolod housing project in SONA

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said he hopes that President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will mention the housing project of the city in his third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 22.

He said the President delivers the SONA every year to report the state of the country.

" Hopefully, he would mention the Bacolod Yuhum Housing Village under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) program of the government in the city because we are almost due for the turnover over the housing units," he added.

The mayor stressed that one of the important ingredients of the housing project is the proper turnover of the housing units.

The Bacolod Housing Authority (BHA) along with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) already held an orientation to at least 125 beneficiaries of buildings 1 and 2 at the Asenso Yuhum Village Clubhouse in Barangay Vista Alegre.

Benitez said they are now in the last stage of the process so that it will be turned over to the qualified beneficiaries.

He said of four buildings at Asenso Yuhum Village, two buildings were already completed and ready for occupancy, while the remaining two buildings are also set to be finished.

Of four buildings, at least 300 beneficiaries were already qualified to avail the units.

“ Our 4PH program is anchored on the concept of human settlements. It means, it’s not just a roof over your head, it is a full complement of facilities and amenities,” Benitez said./MAP.