Benitez inaugurates 6 infra projects in Victorias City

NEGROS Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez led the inauguration of six completed infrastructure projects in Victorias City on April 14, 2026.

These include the Multi-Purpose Building/Evacuation Center in Barangay XIV, Nasipunan-Gloria Bridge in Barangay XII, Rehabilitation of Santa Cruz Bridge in Barangay XX, and Multi-Purpose Building in Barangay III, V, and VI-A.

The event was also attended by Victorias City Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, Vice Mayor Derek Palanca, city councilors, barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, department heads, and barangay health workers.

Benitez said this infrastructure rollout is aimed to strengthen mobility, disaster preparedness, and public facilities across key barangays in Victorias.

A two-story multi-purpose building in Barangay XIV serves as a dedicated evacuation center with a healthcare clinic and Sangguniang Kabataan Hall.

The facility has a total floor area of 146.3 square meters and stands 7.28 meters from natural ground level to the roof apex, strengthening local disaster response capacity while expanding access to basic services.

Replacing a previously unsafe crossing, the Nasipunan–Gloria Bridge in Barangay XII features a 29-meter reinforced concrete structure designed to ensure uninterrupted mobility.

The project includes full civil works such as foundations, girders, deck slab, railings, slope protection, drainage, and approach roads, improving the transport of residents and agricultural goods.

In Barangay XX, the Santa Cruz Bridge underwent rehabilitation, covering an 8.2-meter-long, two-lane structure with a width of 6.1 meters.

Enhancements include asphalt overlay, reflectorized thermoplastic markings, and the construction of stone masonry and gabions to reinforce durability and commuter safety.

The existing covered court in Barangay VI-A was also rehabilitated, featuring a 480-square-meter slab and a height of 9.28 meters from natural ground level to the roof apex. Improvements focused on the stage and bleachers to enhance its function as a community venue.

In Barangay III, another covered court was upgraded with a 480-square-meter playing surface and a 9.6-meter structural height. The project strengthened key facilities, including the stage and bleachers, to better support public gatherings and sports activities.

In Barangay V, upgrades expanded the covered court complex with improvements to the stage and environmental office, alongside new covered bleachers, male and female toilets, a solar panel system, and auxiliary systems, creating a more functional and sustainable community space. (MAP)