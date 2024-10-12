Benitez leads launching of Project Victory

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel " Javi" Benitez led the launching of Project Victory highlighting the local products of Victorias City in line with the celebration of World Food Day.

Project Victory is in partnership with AGREA Agricultural System International through its founding president Cherrie Atilano.

AGREA Agricultural System International is dedicated to providing agricultural economic opportunities in the Philippines

" Project Victory will make Victorias City a champion and victorious in terms of food security and will solve the problem of malnutrition. This will address poverty and will be a venue for the right nutritious and clean food," Benitez pointed out.

There are more than participants who also set up selling at the Kadiwa Center located at the Victorias City Public Plaza.

Aside from Agricultural products, fisherfolks are also participating.

The program is aiming to solve problems during "tiempomuerto" or off-milling season.

Benitez also revealed that he would encourage the Sangguniang Panlungsod to pass an ordinance for Project Victory. (TDE)