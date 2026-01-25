Benitez: Marcos impeachment case will not prosper

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is confident that the impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not prosper.

“I haven’t seen the complaint they filed against the President yet, but for me it still seems far off because we owe it to the President that this corruption issue is at this national level,” Benitez said.

He said the President revealed to the public what is happening in the government.

“It’s only happened that this was discovered during his administration,” he added.

Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) chair Renato Reyes and former ACT Teachers Party-list representative France Castro earlier filed a second impeachment complaint against the President.

It was endorsed by the Makabayan Bloc led by current ACT Teachers Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio, Gabriela Representative Sarah Elago, and Kabataan Party-list Representative Renee Co, accusing Marcos of betrayal of public trust for allegedly mishandling unprogrammed appropriations, a fund meant for urgent or unforeseen government needs and released at the President’s discretion.

“I do not see what their basis is or what case they have filed for us to have an impeachment case against the President,” Benitez said.

He stressed that the case will not prosper, adding that it is only two years away (election) and the level of public awareness at this time is high.

“All of these issues can already be addressed and responded properly,” Benitez said. (MAP)