Benitez meets utility firms to hasten power, water restoration in Bacolod

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez met with major utility providers to discuss the restoration of electricity and water services in Bacolod City following the devastation caused by Typhoon Tino.

Benitez convened a meeting with officials of the Negros Electric and Power Corporation (NEPC) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to address ongoing power interruptions affecting several areas of the city.

Present were NEPC president and chief executive officer Roel Castro and vice president Maricel Pe, who provided updates on the company’s restoration efforts.

Benitez said NEPC has been urged to fast-track the restoration of electricity, noting that many residents continue to suffer from prolonged brownouts. NEPC has committed to restoring full power supply by Sunday.

He added that Negros Power officials also assured him they would prioritize restoring electricity to the 12 deepwells of PrimeWater that remain without power to help normalize the city’s water supply.

“We need to work together so that areas with heavy obstructions can be prioritized for immediate power restoration,” Benitez said.

He said electricity is essential not only for households but also for utilities such as water systems.

Negros Power officials said restoration efforts are being prioritized from the main power source down to distribution posts, with 73 areas affected by vegetation obstructions and 12 areas with other physical barriers slowing down repairs.

The company also sought assistance from the city and barangays in clearing fallen trees and debris that continue to block power lines.

In a separate meeting with the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) and PrimeWater Infrastructure Corporation on Tuesday, Benitez discussed the ongoing restoration of water supply to consumers.

PrimeWater reported that of its 70,941 total consumers, 68,995 already have water, while 1,986 households remain without supply.

Of 59 deepwells, 46 are operational, while 13 are not functioning due to lack of electricity, either from NEPC or from available generator sets. Eighteen are running on generator sets, 28 are connected to NEPC, 12 have no power source, and one is being used for general water hauling operations.

“We understand that these deepwells are ready to operate—they just need power. We are working to make sure all available resources are used so that every household in Bacolod will have access to clean and sufficient water,” he added.

Benitez also announced the deployment of 2,700 workers to assist in ongoing declogging and cleanup operations in canals, drainage systems, and waterways for 10 days starting November 21, in coordination with the City Government of Bacolod.

He also acknowledged the efforts of technical teams and personnel from NEPC, Baciwa, and PrimeWater involved in the restoration of services.

“We are all working together—my office, the City Government, NEPC, Baciwa, PrimeWater, and our barangays—to bring Bacolod back on its feet as quickly as possible. Our people deserve immediate relief and the full restoration of essential services, especially power and water,” Benitez said.

Both meetings were attended by key city officials, including Baciwa Chairman Sonya Verdeflor and board members; John Canatoy of PrimeWater; and Bacolod City Councilors Caesar Distrito, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Jason Villarosa, Celia Matea Flor, Dindo Ramos, Pao Sy, Homer Bais, Bobby Rojas, and Lady Gonzales-Palen. (MAP)