Benitez named deputy speaker

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the House of Representatives after being elected as deputy speaker on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

"I am deeply honored and grateful to my colleagues in the House of Representatives, and to Speaker Bojie Dy, for the trust and confidence they have given me through my election as Deputy Speaker," Benitez said.

He said he accepted the responsibility with humility and with a strong commitment to serve the Filipino people with integrity, diligence, and unity.

"I thank the leadership of the House and my fellow members of the Visayan Bloc for their support and solidarity. At this important time for our nation, I look forward to working closely with Speaker Dy and my fellow legislators in building a stronger, more responsive, and more compassionate government," he added.

Benitez, along with Pangasinan Representative Maria Rachel Arenas and Cebu Representative Vincent Franco Frasco, have been elected as new deputy speakers of the House of Representatives during the session on Wednesday, after Majority Floor Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos rose to nominate three of them as new deputy speakers.

Bacolod City Mayor Greg Gasataya also extended the city’s warmest congratulations to Benitez following his election.

"This milestone is a testament to your commitment to public service and Bacolod City is proud to see your leadership recognized on the national stage. We look forward to our continued collaboration as we work together for the progress of our city and the nation," Gasataya said. (MAP)