Benitez: Next Ombudsman must have courage, competence, integrity

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the next Ombudsman must be someone with the courage, competence, and integrity to ensure that impunity does not continue.

“With the interviews for Ombudsman candidates concluding Tuesday, September 2, 2025, the responsibility now rests with the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) to put forward only the best names for the President’s consideration,” Benitez said.

Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ term ended on July 27, 2025, and applications and recommendations for the post have been opened by the JBC.

“We have seen what happens when corruption is left unchecked—chronic flooding, ghost projects, and wasted resources,” Benitez said.

He said the public has expressed shock and outrage upon seeing the unexplained excessive wealth of contractors flaunted on social media and exposed in congressional hearings.

“Ideally, the Ombudsman must have real experience in dealing with corruption, because the office’s mission is to fight it,” Benitez said.

“Our people do not need an Ombudsman who will stand on the sidelines while public funds are plundered. The times require an Ombudsman who will stand firmly for accountability, transparency, and good governance,” he added. (MAP)