Benitez: ‘No indication Bacolod does not own the property’

"There’s no indication whatsoever that the City of Bacolod does not own the property," Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez emphasized on Tuesday, November 19, in response to former councilor Archie Baribar's call for a public hearing regarding the rehabilitation of the old City Hall located along Luzuriaga-Araneta Streets in Barangay 13.

Benitez explained that according to the City Legal Office (CLO), there are no legal impediments to proceeding with the renovation of the old City Hall. "Since 1934, the land title has been clean under the name of the City of Bacolod. Legally, we do not see any reason to halt the project, and the construction of the old City Hall building is still ongoing," he said.

The CLO is also working with the provincial government of Negros Occidental to retrieve the deed of sale for the property where the old City Hall stands.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. clarified that the land on which the old City Hall was built was purchased by the city from the provincial government in 1932 and that the city secured the land title in 1934.

In a letter addressed to Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran on November 12, 2024, Baribar, an intervenor in Civil Case No. 09-13457 (Luzuriaga v. Municipal Government of Bacolod), raised concerns about the ongoing legal case regarding the Luzuriaga family's claim over the property.

However, Ting assured that the ongoing legal case does not affect the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building.

Earlier, the Bacolod City Government allocated P223 million for the rehabilitation project, which is part of the P4.1 billion loan approved by the Development Bank of the Philippines. The project will involve the construction of a four-story building with an underground parking facility and is expected to be completed within 18 months. (MAP)