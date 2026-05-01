Benitez no longer pursuing any countercharges vs Ledesma

HOUSE Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will no longer pursue any countercharges against Roger Ledesma, who filed a case against him and his fellow respondents regarding the landbanking project of the city.

On April 14, 2026, the Ombudsman Visayas dismissed for lack of sufficient evidence the administrative and criminal complaints filed against Benitez, who was then mayor, along with other city officials, over the government’s purchase of land in Hacienda Conchita, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

The complaints for violation of Section 3 (g) of Republic Act (RA) 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, grave misconduct, and violation of RA 6713, or Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, were filed by Ledesma against Benitez, Councilors Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Esrael Salanga, Em Ang, Celia Matea Flor, Psyche Marie Sy, Lady Gles Pallen, and Jason Villarosa, as well as former councilors Cindy Rojas, Vladimir Gonzalez, Simplicia Distrito, and Ayesha Joy Villaflor.

The case also included Raymond Danico, deputy register of deeds; and private individuals Jose Maria Ledesma Jr., Sebastian Antonio Ledesma, Gerardo Ledesma, Antonio Ma. Ledesma, and Ma. Eugenia Ledesma.

"I will no longer be pursuing any counter-charge against the complainant," Benitez said.

He said the issues raised have already been thoroughly addressed, and the Ombudsman’s ruling has affirmed that there was no basis for the allegations.

"For me, that is more than enough. The dismissal of all cases stands as our full vindication," he added.

The lawmaker noted that engaging in further legal action at this point would serve no meaningful purpose.

"It would only consume time and resources better devoted to public service. We choose to move forward, guided by the truth that has now been clearly established, and to continue focusing on our work for the people," Benitez said.

The complainant filed the complaints on March 13, 2025, pertaining to respondents alleged selling and buying of lots classified as agricultural land covered by the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (CARL) at a price beyond the prevailing market value, conflict of interest among the people who were members of more than one committee formed in relation to the purchase of the subject lots, and hasty transfer of title in the name of Bacolod City despite absence of a transfer clearance from the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

The Ombudsman found no substantial evidence that the public respondents violated any rules, or committed any violation of RA 6713, that would make them administratively liable.

Bacolod City previously acquired 74 hectares in Barangay Granada as part of its land banking initiative, funded by a P4.4 billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines. (MAP)