Benitez offers P50,000 reward to arrest suspects in slay of Grade-11 student

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has offered a P50,000 cash reward to credible informants to arrest the suspects in the killing of Nicus Balagosa in Barangay Granada in June 2024.

Colonel Joeresty Coronica, director of Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO), in a statement on Monday, September 16, said this reward is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to ensure swift justice for the heinous crime that shocked the community.

He said Balgosa was tragically murdered, and in connection with this case, a warrant of arrest has been issued for two suspects Carlito Tongo, also known as Dondon, and Jonathan Tongo, also known as Athan.

He added that both suspects are still at large, and they are now intensifying their efforts to locate and apprehend them.

Balagosa, a Grade 11 student, was killed inside his house at Granada Heights Subdivision, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City, on June 2.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, earlier said the victim was killed by the father of the 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld, who was allegedly molested by the group of the victim.

The investigation showed Balagosa was playing billiards outside their house when a sedan vehicle parked in the area.

Two men, who were armed with unidentified firearms, alighted from a vehicle and tried to chase the victim, who ran inside his house.

The victim hid in his room, but the suspects forcibly opened it and fired at him several times. He was shot to death in front of his parents.

Coronica said justice for Balgosa and his family remains a top priority, and the BCPO with Mayor Benitez, remains committed to safeguarding the peace and security of the city. Coronica also assured the public that all efforts are being exerted to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Those with information are urged to contact the nearest police station or the BCPO directly. Rest assured, all information shared will be treated with the utmost confidentiality," Coronica said.

For more information, please contact the Bacolod City Police Office at 09985987459/09072780149. /MAP.