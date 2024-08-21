Benitez offers P50K reward for grade 10 killer's info

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez offered a P50,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect in the killing of the 15-year-old Grade 10 student from Barangay Sum-ag whose lifeless body was found in La Carlota City, Negros Occidental on August 14, after being missing since July 29.

Benitez said yesterday he already talked with Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) officer-in-charge Colonel Joeresty Coronica that they would provide P50,000 for information that could lead to solving the case.

" If there is a recommendation to increase that, I will wait for the BCPO-OIC to give the proposal and I will consider that," he said.

He added that it's his money.

La Carlota City Police Station records showed that the decomposing body of Pearl Joy Galve was found by a sugarcane field worker on August 14.

The victim's body was positively identified by her mother through her clothes and shoes.

The mayor earlier condemned the killing of the victim, adding that this heinous act is a grave injustice.

Benitez said he already met the mother of the victim and he assured her that the City of Bacolod would do everything to arrest the perpetrator./MAP