Benitez on Romualdez resignation: Best way to move forward

“IT'S the best way to move forward.”

This was the statement of Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez after Leyte First District Representative Ferdinand Martin Romualdez officially resigned as House speaker Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

“That’s a good move. That is probably the best way to move forward so we can see and uncover the truth behind the problem that is rocking the House,” Benitez said.

On Wednesday, Romualdez stepped down and was replaced by Isabela Sixth District Representative Faustino “Bojie” Dy III.

Dy belongs to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.

Benitez, who voted yes to have Dy as the new House leader, reiterated that he has been calling for a change in leadership in the lower House, which he said was necessary to project a new image amid the controversy over the government’s flood control projects.

There have been allegations of Romualdez’s involvement in flood control corruption and budget insertions, which have prompted Benitez to demand transparency and accountability from the House leadership.

“With this new leadership, we look forward to strengthening transparency, accountability and unity in Congress as we work toward real solutions for the challenges our nation faces and the brighter future our people deserve,” Benitez said.

As to the expected changes in committee chairmanships and deputy speakerships, the lawmaker said he will await the new speaker’s decisions on the matter.

“Let’s wait and see what the new speaker’s decision will be. We have some issues there, and we will see what actions he will take,” Benitez said. (MAP)