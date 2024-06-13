Benitez orders CHO to intensify vaccination program to address pertussis cases

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the City Health Office (CHO) to intensify its vaccination program for children to address the pertussis cases in the city.

This, was after a six-year-old boy from Barangay Villamonte died due to pertussis on May 26.

Benitez said yesterday he already talked with Dr. Ma. Carmela Gensoli, city health officer, to expedite the vaccination, especially for newborn babies to combat pertussis.

Aside from the vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH)-Western Visayas, he said the city government will purchase additional vaccines.

He added the city will purchase 10,000 doses of PentaHib vaccines with an estimated P15 million in funds.

The total doses could cover some 3,300 children, who each will be administered up to three doses.

Pentavalent vaccines protect against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, and Hemophilus influenza type B.

“ We urge our parents to bring their children to the health centers to avail the free vaccines to prevent any diseases,” Benitez said.

CHO records showed from January to June 1, 2024, Bacolod City had a total of 53 probable pertussis cases with one death.

Of 53 probable pertussis cases, 16 of them have tested positive for pertussis, 33 were negative and four are still pending for release.

To prevent the spread of pertussis cases, the CHO urged the parents, who are coughing, to always wear a face mask and avail the vaccine for their children.

The CHO also encouraged the parents to avoid bringing their babies in public places including in malls to prevent the transmission of pertussis./MAP