Benitez orders CHO to monitor ‘Flirt’ variant

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the City Health Office (CHO) to monitor and prepare for the necessary health response plan regarding the “Flirt” variant of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

This, after the Department of Health (DOH) earlier ordered all entry points in the Philippines to implement stringent screening for visitors arriving from countries with cases of the new variant of Covid-19.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, said Tuesday, May 28, that Covid-19 is still around the corner. The recent increase in cases was noted in some countries, due to “Flirt" Covid-19 strain.

“As this is still a variant, monitoring and close surveillance are highly done in Bacolod and the entire country,” he said.

He added that Benitez and the CHO encouraged everyone to wear masks when in an enclosed setting, especially if you have flu or any respiratory tract infection, are immunocompromised, are senior citizen or young children, are in a medical facility (clinic, hospital, birthing homes, laboratories), and stay home whenever sick.

Distrito noted that the public should also practice good hygiene by covering their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, washing or sanitizing hands often, and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

He said they also encourage outdoor gathering, purify indoor air, and vaccinate for flu, pneumonia, and Covid-19 whenever possible.*