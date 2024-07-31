Benitez orders clearing operation in the downtown area

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the City Legal Office Enforcement Team to conduct a clearing operation in the downtown area, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Tuesday, July 30.

Ting said the enforcement team will be deployed to remove the illegal structures especially, the vendors who are unauthorized to sell in the downtown area.

He said they would check the list of the City Administrator’s Office to determine the total number of sidewalk vendors who are allowed to display their products.

“Those who are not included in the lists will be removed. Some of them were already occupying the streets as well as the ceiling of the business establishments,” he added.

Ting noted that the sidewalk vendors should occupy one meter by one meter only at the downtown.

“Their space will be limited to ensure that they will not obstruct the streets and the pedestrian’s pathways,” Ting said.

He said the enforcement team will give a warning to the vendors this week so that they will voluntarily remove their illegal structures.

He added some of the business establishments were also complaining that their displayed products were already covered by the vendors.

It has been observed that some of the vendors were occupying the roads in the downtown area including along the Bacolod public plaza which caused traffic congestion in said areas.

Ting disclosed that they will also coordinate with the Public Order and Safety Office (POSO) to regulate the vendors at the Bacolod public plaza./ MAP