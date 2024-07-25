Benitez orders coordination with nat'l gov't regarding fake ID circulation

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered Secretary to the Mayor Karol Joseph Chiu to coordinate with the national government agencies regarding the issuance of identification (ID) cards.

This, was after Benitez received a complaint that a Chinese national was allegedly buying the government IDs of the Bacolodnons in some barangays.

" We want to inform them that it's happening now in the city so we need to address this concern," Benitez said.

He said the national government should also adopt the installation of quick response (QR) codes just like the ID of the senior citizens and persons with disability issued by the City Government of Bacolod.

" It's easy to validate to determine if it's fake or not. So, it's my suggestion that the national government should also adopt the security feature to uphold the integrity of our IDs," he added.

The mayor disclosed that he already tasked Chiu to write a letter to various government agencies./MAP.