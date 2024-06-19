Benitez orders GSO to check the maintenance of all government vehicles

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the General Services Office (GSO) to check the maintenance of all the government vehicles in the city.

The mayor also ordered the suspension of borrowing government vehicles at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC).

This was after one of the city buses, which was borrowed by a group of teachers, fell on its side at Purok Talus, Barangay Igmaya-an Don Salvador Benedicto, Negros Occidental on June 14.

One of the teachers died while 35 others were injured in the incident.

Benitez said yesterday that based on the initial investigation, the incident was caused by a brake fade.

He said the GSO should ensure that the running condition of the city’s vehicles is in order.

“ We want to ensure that all our government vehicles are not problematic,” he added.

The mayor noted that he already issued a memorandum to the GSO to ensure the proper safety as well as not to put in danger the individuals who are using the government vehicles.

Benitez said he is still waiting for the result of the police investigation on the incident that transpired in Don Salvador Benedicto.

He said most of the bus passengers, most of them were already discharged from the hospitals, and there were only three patients who were waiting for the surgery.

“ This is an unfortunate event that we don’t want to happen again,” he added.

Benitez disclosed that the city government also shouldered the medical expenses of the victims./MAP