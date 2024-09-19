Benitez orders probe on result of convention

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered an investigation on the result of the convention on September 15 where the two winners supposedly will occupy the available slots of the Team Asenso for councilor to complete their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez, who refused to name the supposed winners, said the convention should be fair and neutral.

“We have a warning beforehand that it should be fair, but since there were reports and I also saw results that are not signifying of the fairness of the convention it’s now under investigation,” he said.

The Team Asenso led by Benitez earlier named the six candidates to fill the two slots for councilor to complete their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are former councilor Homer Bais, Barangay Vista Alegre Captain Jose Maria Leandro Norberto De Leon, Barangay 26 Captain Jhun Marby Orola, Barangay 40 Captain Elmer Villanueva, Barangay 34 Captain Teodoro Yulo and businessman Rico Fernando Villafuerte.

The convention was participated by at least 27, 000 Asenso leaders in the 61 barangays where only family leaders can vote.

A day before the convention, one of the barangaykagawads in Barangay Handumanan, an alleged supporter of Abang Lingkod Representative Stephen Paduano, revealed and posted on social media that De Leon and Yulo will be named winners on the scheduled convention of Team Asenso.

The mayor also denied the report claiming that there’s no truth and no endorsement from him.

Once they determined that there was an irregularity in the convention, Benitez said they would declare invalid the result of the convention.

“We will announce the result of the investigation within this week, we cannot wait for too long,” he said. /MAP.