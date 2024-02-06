Benitez orders recall of all PWD cards

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez ordered Monday, February 5m the recall of all Person's with Disability (PWD) cards following the discovery of fake business permits in the city.

Benitez said he ordered the recall as the existing PWD cards do not bear the quick response (QR) code.

With the QR code, it's easy to check and scan whether the permits and cards are fake or authentic, he said.

Under Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 17 of the Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Agriculture, and Department of Energy, the 5 percent discount for PWD is separate and distinct from the 20 percent discount provided under Republic Act 10754, “An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disabilities.”

Benitez said the city will soon come up with PWD cards bearing the QR code like the Senior Citizen's card.

In the meantime, he said the city will set up a hotline for the queries of establishments on the authenticity of the PWDs cards that they would cater to.*