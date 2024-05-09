Benitez, other members of PDP set to resign

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez confirmed that they will formally tender their resignation soon as members of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP)-Laban ng Bayan in Bacolod and Negros Occidental.

Benitez, chairman of PDP-Laban in Negros Occidental, said Thursday, May 9, that those who swore in with the PDP-Laban, including the councilors, will resign.

“We will formally tender our resignation soon,” he said.

He added that they will discuss their next political party, whether new, old, or none.

When he was asked about their reason for resigning, Benitez explained that the alignment of the national (PDP) direction for now is different from where they’re moving.

Last month, some officials of Victorias City also resigned as members of the PDP-Laban.

Benitez, who earlier formed the Kilusan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino (KNP) political party, said that the KNP did not meet the deadline to participate in the 2025 elections.

“So let’s just wait and maybe it will be included in 2028,” he said.*