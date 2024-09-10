Benitez, other officials to join PFP

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez along with other city officials will be taking their oath in Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) political party on September 12, 2024, in Manila.

Benitez said the possible candidates for the council's convention of the Asenso Team on September 15 will also be joining their party.

He said they would be in either by Secretary Antonio Lagdameo orSouth Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo Jr.

He added other local government units will also join the oathtaking.

The mayor noted that in Bacolod City, at least ten city officials will join the oathtaking of PFP members.

Benitez along with other city officials earlier resigned from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) political party.

The Team Asenso led by Benitez will hold a convention on September 15 to finalize their line-up for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said two of the councilors are already on their third and last terms so they need to pick two candidates to occupy their posts.

Of 12 councilors, Councilors RenecitoNovero and Cindy Rojas are on their third and last terms.

Other incumbent councilors include Councilors Celia Matea Flor, Al Victor Espino, Jude Thaddeus Sayson, Claudio Puentevella, Psyche Marie Sy, Em Ang, Simple Distrito, Israel Salanga, Jason Villarosa, and Vladimir Gonzalez who are expected to seek reelection.

The mayor disclosed that the convention will be held simultaneously in all 61 barangays in Bacolod and it’s a secret balloting and only family leaders can vote. /MAP