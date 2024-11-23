Benitez presents Bacolod master plan

"We want to ensure that our master plan, a road map, to become a super city involves the participation of all stakeholders."

This was stressed by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Friday, November 22, after at least 1,200 participants from various stakeholders attended the unveiling of Bacolod's master plan and public consultation for stakeholders' development agenda at the L'Fisher Hotel.

"We need your suggestion, expertise, and inputs, in ensuring that the master plan conforms to what you would like to do," Benitez said.

He said that before he decided to run, they had a plan and they needed a vision.

"Now, the vision is almost finish, as we have discussed and deliberated it for almost two years," he added.

The mayor noted that they need the approval and consensus coming from the stakeholders.

" We also need to solicit proposals, ideas, and a conceptual nod from them (stakeholders). This is the platform for them to be able to make any proposal for the city's master plan," Benitez said.

After the forum, he said it will be incorporated in the city's land use plan so that they can also incorporate it into the city's policies to ensure that they move in the direction that they have agreed upon.

The mayor presented the city's master plan which includes the city's priority projects and programs for effective governance, vibrant and diversified economy, environmental security, social development and protection, and smart and green urban centers. /MAP.