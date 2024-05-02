Benitez presents top 3 projects in Western Visayas to PBBM

Bacolod City Mayor and Regional Development Council (RDC)-6 chairperson Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has presented the Top 3 priority projects in Western Visayas to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during the RDC chairpersons meeting at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, April 30.

Benitez said Thursday, May 2, that his top three priority projects include the Bacolod Coastal Road in anticipation of the Panay-Guimaras-Negros (PGN) Island Bridges Project in Western Visayas with the influx of the vehicles coming from Panay and Guimaras islands as well as from Negros going to Panay Island.

He said the proposed Bacolod Coastal Road, with an estimated budget of almost P10 billion, will ease the traffic in Bacolod City.

Aside from the Bacolod Coastal Road, the mayor also presented the proposed regional warehouse of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for faster response during a disaster or calamity.

Benitez said that this will be placed in Pototan, Iloilo, and Cadiz City.

He said the third priority project includes the Cruise Ship Hub in Boracay and they are still identifying the final location of the said project.

“It’s a hub that the cruise ship can stay for one to two days where they will bring in passengers, to ride or disembark passengers,” he added.

The mayor noted that these projects will promote even more tourism in Western Visayas.

Benitez disclosed that he also informed Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan about the proposed floodgates in various rivers in Bacolod to address the flood problem in the city.*