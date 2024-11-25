Benitez provides at least P1-M for Children’s Month Celebration

At least 2,000 children from Bacolod City participated in the Children’s Fun Day at Magikland, an outdoor theme park in Silay City, on Saturday, November 23.

Councilor Celia Matea Flor, chairperson of the City Council’s Committee on Women, Gender, Family, and Childcare, shared that the event was part of the month-long National Children’s Month (NCM) celebration in November.

Flor noted that Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez delivered the State of the Children Address during the event.

“It’s a tradition under the administration of Mayor Benitez to host a Children’s Fun Day every November,” Flor added.

The event involved all 61 barangays in Bacolod, each of which was given a slot to participate in the celebration at Magikland, with free rides and meals provided. The funding for the event came from the personal budget of Mayor Benitez.

Children from various foundations in Bacolod, including Boy’s Home, Holy Infant, Kalipay Foundation, Virlanie Foundation, and Missionaries of Charity, were also invited to join the festivities.

Flor revealed that she requested almost P1 million from the mayor to fund the activities for the children.

Earlier, Flor authored a resolution encouraging the City to actively support and participate in activities for National Children’s Month throughout November.

Flor explained that the observance of November as NCM aligns with global recognition of children’s rights, commemorating the anniversary of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child on November 20, 1989. This highlights the universal importance of this event.

“It is crucial for the City of Bacolod to actively participate in initiatives that raise awareness about children’s rights, foster a safe and supportive environment, and promote their overall development—physically, intellectually, emotionally, and socially,” she emphasized.

This year, the 32nd observance of NCM focuses on the issue of violence against children, with the theme, “Break the Prevalence, End the Violence: Protecting and Creating a Safe Philippines.”

In addition to Children’s Fun Day, the City Government of Bacolod also organized the Children’s Congress, where children from various barangays discussed the issue of Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC).

Flor also announced that on Monday, November 25, they would launch the Orange Health Desk at SM City Mall to address complaints or inquiries related to child abuse.

She explained that police officers, along with personnel from the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), would be stationed at the desk, supported by the Local Council for the Protection of Children (LCPC), which is chaired by the mayor and the City Council’s Committee on Women, Gender, Family, and Childcare.

Flor shared that the Children’s Month celebration began in Bacolod in 2022 and expressed hope that it will continue to be held annually. /MAP