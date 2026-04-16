Benitez provides fuel subsidy to PUJ drivers

HOUSE Deputy Speaker and Bacolod City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez provided P1,000 fuel subsidy to a total of 1,780 public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers in the city on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

The budget was taken from the personal funds of Benitez to assist the PUJ drivers affected by rising fuel costs.

“At a time when fuel prices are rising, we must not abandon our drivers who serve our community every day," Benitez said.

He said it is expected to benefit drivers from various transport groups across the city, many of whom continue to face financial strain due to fluctuating fuel prices due oil crisis.

He added that the use of fuel subsidy cards is intended to ensure that the assistance is immediately usable and directly supports their livelihood.

Benitez said it is part of its continuing initiatives to provide responsive and immediate relief to essential sectors, particularly those most vulnerable to economic challenges.

Moreover, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero has taken the cudgels for at least 500 tricycle drivers in Bacolod City who appealed their exclusion from the government’s fuel subsidy program, urging the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to expedite the review and ensure that qualified drivers receive assistance without delay.

Escudero said in a statement that the situation of the drivers reflects the broader challenges faced by low-income transport workers nationwide, many of whom continue to struggle with rising fuel prices while relying on daily operations to support their families.

Bacolod records revealed that around 500 tricycle drivers filed an appeal after failing to appear on the initial list of beneficiaries for the DSWD’s fuel subsidy and cash aid distribution, which ran from April 8 until the close of the appeals period early this week.

Bacolod Department of Social Services and Development head Dr. Richelle Verdeprado-Mangga said the names of the excluded drivers will be submitted to the National Government for reconsideration.

She added that the city had required documentation through the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association (Toda) to streamline the process.

Escudero said the DSWD should immediately act on the appeals and also reach out to qualified drivers who have yet to claim their assistance.

As of Thursday, April 16, 2025, 56 approved beneficiaries in Bacolod still had unclaimed subsidies, according to local officials. (MAP)