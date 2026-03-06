Benitez provides P1M in financial aid to fire victims

BACOLOD City Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez provided P1 million cash assistance to at least 189 families who lost their homes in a fire in Purok Katilingban 1 and 2, Barangay 39, Bacolod City.

Benitez distributed P5,000 to each affected family sheltered at the Barangay 39 Gymnasium March 5, 2026. He said he used personal funds for the distribution.

Benitez gave the assistance to the heads of the affected families to help address urgent needs during their recovery.

Benitez also held a dialogue with fire victims to listen to concerns and discuss long-term solutions with village chief Dante Danoy.

Benitez said he will reach out to the Lizares family, the owners of the property where the fire occurred, to explore the possibility of allowing the affected families to acquire the land at an affordable price. Benitez said this would give them an opportunity to rebuild homes and secure permanent housing.

Aside from his personal assistance, Benitez said his office will provide separate financial assistance to the fire victims in the coming days.

Benitez said his office will continue working with stakeholders to support recovery and help families rebuild their lives.

At least 89 houses were destroyed by fire in Purok Katilingban 1 and 2 February 27, 2026.

Department of Social Services and Development records said of the 89 houses affected, 80 were destroyed and nine were damaged.

The Bureau of Fire Protection extinguished the fire at 12:37 p.m.

The BFP raised a fourth alarm where the fire affected at least 204 families composed of 849 individuals. (MAP)