Benitez seeks Caap clarification on airport parking fee hike

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has asked clarification from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (Caap) regarding the steep overnight parking fee at Bacolod-Silay Airport in Silay City, Negros Occidental.

In his letter addressed to Lieutenant General Raul Del Rosario, Caap director general, dated February 9, 2026, Benitez said the fee has been noted to gather multiple complaints from both local residents, travelers, and tourism stakeholders, particularly on the exorbitant cost and impact on airport accessibility and convenience.

"In this regard, may we respectfully request clarification on the basis and applicable guidelines on the current overnight parking fees, as well as any measures being considered to address the concerns raised by both the local government and the public," he said.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the Caap official would take action on the complaint.

The overnight parking fee at the Bacolod-Silay Airport in Silay City has increased from P200 to P600.

The Bacolod City Council earlier approved a resolution requesting Benitez to intercede and look into the complaints regarding the exorbitant increase in the overnight parking fee at the said airport.

Councilor Homer Bais, who authored the resolution, said the increase in parking fees was implemented in January 2026.

Bais said there is no justification for the rate hike, noting that Caap has not made any improvements to the airport’s parking area. (MAP)