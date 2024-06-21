Benitez seeks NBI's help to track down the creator of a fake Facebook account

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will ask the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to track down the individuals who are using his name on Facebook.

Benitez said yesterday he was informed on Wednesday, June 19, that he has a fake account on Facebook.

He said an unidentified person was using his name and picture on Facebook, adding that they would report to Meta and determine their action about the fake accounts.

Benitez stressed that social media users should verify the accounts they engage with to avoid untoward incidents.

“We will ask the assistance of the NBI to investigate because all the accounts on social media must be legitimate,” he said.

He also advised the public to be more vigilant and cautious against the fake accounts on Facebook using the name of the public officials.

The mayor disclosed that he already tasked City Administrator Lucille Gelvolea to communicate with the NBI./MAP