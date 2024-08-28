BENITEZ, SLATE TO JOIN PFP, TOO

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez revealed Tuesday that he would also join the Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Benitez also said that the whole Bacolod City slate that has not joined other parties and has not signed an agreement with PFP will also join him to be a members of PFP.

Benitez made the statement following the mass oath-taking of 210 local officials with PFP on Monday led by his son Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel " Javi" Benitez.

South Cotabato Governor and PFP President Reynaldo Tamayo in a press conference Monday after the mass oath-taking said PFP is now the Super Majority after it allied with four major political parties in the country the Nationalista Party, Nationalist People's Coalition, National Unity Party, and Lakas-CMD.

About his plans for the coming 2025 elections, Benitez said they are coming out with the decision soon.

He also revealed that several others would like to join their slate for councilors however he said all the ten slates for councilors are already filled up.

" I see a smooth sailing in the administration side. We will come up with a consensus and there will be discussions among stakeholders," Benitez said.

About some situations outside Bacolod City where members of PFP will oppose each other, Benitez said he would suggest the considerations or criteria that should be followed would be the equity of the incumbent and winnability of the candidates but on a case-to-case basis.

Localities projected to have such political scenarios are Silay City, Talisay City, E.B. Magalona, and Valladolid. (TDE)