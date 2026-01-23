Benitez: Sugar industry in critical state once again

THE sugar industry across the country is once again in a critical state, Negros Occidental Third District Representative Javier Miguel Benitez said.

Benitez, who attended the Sugar Industry Public Consultation at Nature’s Village Resort in Talisay City, Negros Occidental on Friday, January 23, 2026, said that this is the reality.

" That is the situation that brings us all here today. This is neither new nor isolated. History reminds us that our industry has endured cycles of hardship many times before. In fact, out of one of the most painful chapters of our shared story, a world-renowned festival, the MassKara Festival was born. We are not sugar-coating the truth. This, too, is a fact," Benitez said.

The event was attended by Senator Francisco Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform, Representative Wilfredo Mark Enverga, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food, Bacolod City Lone District Representative Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, Fourth District Representative Jeffrey Ferrer, Sugar Regulatory Administration Administrator Pablo Azcona, mayors from cities and municipalities of Negros Occidental, and stakeholders of the Sugar Industry.

Benitez earlier filed resolution urging the House of Representatives to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, into the plunge in the millgate price of locally produced sugar in Negros Occidental and its adverse economic impacts on sugar producers and laborers.

Benitez, who filed the House Resolution 373 on October 13, 2025, said the province of Negros Occidental is known as the "Sugar Bowl of the Philippines," producing approximately 1.8 million metric tons (MT) of sugar annually, accounting for more than half of the nation's total sugar output.

He said globally, the outlook for sugar remains promising. According to Fortune Business Insights, the industrial sugar market was valued at USD 39.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 50.76 billion by 2032, with a steady compound annual growth rate of 3.23 percent.

"Growth is being driven by expanding food processing activities, particularly in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Yet here in the Philippines, our reality tells a different story," Benitez added.

The lawmaker noted that many stakeholders point to over-importation as a primary cause. Large volumes of refined sugar, particularly those allowed under Sugar Order No. 8, amounting to 424,000 metric tons, combined with carryover stocks from previous crop years, have flooded the domestic market.

"At the same time, demand for locally produced sugar has weakened due to the widespread use of artificial sweeteners and chemical sugar substitutes, products that are often cheaper and far more potent than natural sugar," Benitez said.

He said on the ground, farmers face rising production costs: fertilizers, labor, fuel, and electricity continue to increase. When millgate prices fall, these high input costs make survival nearly impossible for small planters, many of whom are agrarian reform beneficiaries, just to break even.

"As if these were not enough, the industry has also been battered by El Niño, resulting in stunted cane growth and reduced yields. A Red-Striped Soft Scale Insect infestation in Negros Occidental has further threatened crop health and productivity," he added.

Benitez said the alarm has been sounded many times. Experts have warned of collapse. Stakeholders have cried out for help.

"Time is no longer on our side. This is an emergency. The stage of symptoms has passed. What the industry needs now is resuscitation," he said.

He added that the public consultation is a critical step forward.

"It has brought together the highest legislative bodies of our country to listen to our voices. We will hear different opinions and varying positions on the same issues. That is natural. What matters is that we engage with clear minds, mature judgment, and mutual respect," Benitez said. (MAP)