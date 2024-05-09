Benitez surprised on Villarosa’s new case

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, May 9, that he was surprised to learn that Barangay Captain Noli Villarosa is now facing another suspension.

Benitez said he had already talked with Villarosa and told him to exhaust all legal remedies.

He said Villarosa is now planning to file his motion for reconsideration.

“He also accepted it, so he should face the complaint,” he added.

The mayor noted that in previous years, Villarosa had also faced administrative complaints in Barangay Tangub.

Benitez said that there’s no need for the city to assist Villarosa on his case since it’s already moot and academic.

Former councilor Dindo Ramos, legal counsel of Villarosa, earlier said that they are now planning to file a motion for reconsideration before the Office of the Ombudsman-Visayas in Cebu City in relation to the six-month suspension order issued against Villarosa.

He said the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-Bacolod already served the order of suspension, but they have not yet received a copy from the Ombudsman.

The complaint was filed by Barangay Tangub Kagawads Katrina Sonota and Dindo Amadeo against Villarosa, Barangay Kagawads Luz Atienza, Jose Ray Pendon, and Barangay Treasurer Ma. Teresa Domadiego for conduct unbecoming of a public official and grave misconduct.

The complaint pertains to the alleged irregular withholding of certain amounts from the salaries of barangay employees.*