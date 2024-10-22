Benitez suspends classes in Bacolod

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez has ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes from elementary and senior high schools, both public and private schools in the city from October 21 to 22, 2024, due to inclement weather conditions.

Benitez, who issued Executive Order No. 058 dated October 21, said according to Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 1, issued by the Department of Science and Technology (Dost)-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the Tropical Depression Kristine has entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong to gale-force gusts of wind which will possibly cause a significant threat to public safety, particularly along coastal areas and upland areas exposed to winds.

He said the safety and welfare of the students of Bacolod City are of the utmost importance, so there is a need to declare the suspension of classes.

He added that it is the declared policy of the state to protect the life and property and promote the general welfare of the people.

The mayor noted that Section 16 of Republic Act No. 7160 (1991) or the "Local Government Code of 1991" provides that "every local government unit shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare, ensure and support, among other things, promote health and safety, maintain peace and order, and preserve the comfort and convenience of their inhabitants."

Benitez said the Office of the President issued Executive Order ("EO") No.66 (s. 2012), which prescribes the rules on the cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices due to typhoons, flooding, other weather disturbances, and calamities.

He said E.O No. 66 delegated the authority to local executives of the affected areas of typhoons and other calamities.