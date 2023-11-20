Benitez to announce new city ad, ABC prexy choice soon

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez said he will announce the appointment of the new City Administrator after the November 29 election ban.

Benitez gave the hint that the new city administrator would come from another local government unit.

The mayor on Saturday, November 18, confirmed that he has already chosen someone but the papers are being complied with and there is still an election ban until November 29.

"In fairness, the new city administrator will first be introduced to the department heads in a meeting," he said.

He said the candidate is with the government and from a local government.

He added that the transfer is currently being processed.

"It is somebody I can work closely together and more of an implementor. As you know, I'm a hands-on mayor. I try to implement programs and projects myself. So I need somebody that can implement properly," Benitez pointed out.

Meanwhile Benitez still refused to reveal

who he is supporting for president of the Association of Barangay Captains (ABC).

The mayor said that it will be someone "with experience."

Benitez said he has asked the barangay captains to choose a leader who he can "work with easily and has a good working relationship with the city government."

"The barangays will be partners with the city government in good governance at their levels," he said.*