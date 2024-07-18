Benitez to announce political candidates in August

The Team Asenso led by Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez will hold a meeting next month to discuss their political alignments and candidates for the 2025 midterm elections.

Benitez said for now, they are still busy doing their jobs to serve the people of Bacolod.

"In our discussion together with Provincial Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, we agreed that we will be calling for respective groups to meet in August, the Love Negros and other political groups in the province," he said.

He said that they will discuss the political alignments and political candidates for the midterm elections.

Benitez earlier said that he is considering five options for the 2025 midterm elections.

These are seeking reelection, seeking a higher office or running for senator, running for a congressman while Congressman Greg Gasataya will run for mayor, accepting the offer to become a cabinet secretary and take a rest in politics.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, the spokesperson of Benitez, earlier said that the mayor is not ‘Kapit Tuko sa Pwesto’ and in fact, he had done that when he ended his three-term (office as) congressman in Third District in Negros Occidental.

"Election is still far from his mind. At this point, the filing of candidacy is in October," Distrito said./MAP.